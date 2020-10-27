Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $183.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $163.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

