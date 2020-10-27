WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces $0.13 — Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a — dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of WHF opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

