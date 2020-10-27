Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $65.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
