Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $65.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.