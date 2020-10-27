Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Purchased by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Wrap Technologies worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $153,300.

OTCMKTS:WRTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 239,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRTC shares. Northland Securities cut Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

