Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.72

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.72 and last traded at $123.55, with a volume of 674913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $460,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 50.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

