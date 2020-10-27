Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.74. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 16,230 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YGYI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Youngevity International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Youngevity International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

