Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post $2.87 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $2.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter's’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Carter's reported earnings per share of $2.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter's will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter's.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter's had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter's’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter's from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter's in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Carter's from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter's by 16.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter's by 7.9% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter's by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter's by 8.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 169,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter's in the third quarter valued at $1,769,000.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter's has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

