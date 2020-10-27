Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $701.07 Million

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to report sales of $701.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.70 million to $755.53 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $975.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.41.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 192.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 424,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

