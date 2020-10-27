Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $168.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $228.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $753.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $834.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $873.87 million, with estimates ranging from $795.72 million to $969.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

TALO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.34.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.