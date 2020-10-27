Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Kroger reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.