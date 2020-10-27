Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report sales of $167.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.70 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $168.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $671.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.10 million to $675.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $677.08 million, with estimates ranging from $660.31 million to $699.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.