Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit