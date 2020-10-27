Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.