Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $910.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. 127,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198,491. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

