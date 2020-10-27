Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Hold

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of SXI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. AJO LP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.