ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.19. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

