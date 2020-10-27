ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 7.5%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.00. 436,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 130,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a market cap of $54.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

