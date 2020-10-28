$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,833 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. 68,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $123.42.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

