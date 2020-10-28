$0.54 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.89. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.