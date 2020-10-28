-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.79). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have weighed in on XFOR. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $67,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock worth $315,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. AXA acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,022,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

