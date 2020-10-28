171,170 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,170 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,947,000. Adobe makes up 2.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,345,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Adobe by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after buying an additional 280,296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $471.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

