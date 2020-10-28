2,000 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.