20,000 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 393,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,789. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

