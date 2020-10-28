208,507 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

