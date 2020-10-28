3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $159.29. 43,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,295. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

