96,296 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 270,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,612 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 345.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 249,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 310,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.