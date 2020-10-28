96,296 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 270,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,612 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 345.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 249,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 310,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit