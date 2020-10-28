Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 160,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

