Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 144.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 160,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

