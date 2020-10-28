AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 279.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. 253,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

