AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

