ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 1,457 call options.

ACAD traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. 24,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $755,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $234,250. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

