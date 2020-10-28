Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

ACN stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.72. 24,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,789. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

