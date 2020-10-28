Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 1.6% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

NYSE APD traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,433. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

