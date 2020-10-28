Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.83.

NYSE:BABA traded down $9.60 on Wednesday, hitting $307.54. 258,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.67. The company has a market cap of $858.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

