AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Down 92.6% in October

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,190. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Carol Mcmullen sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $26,201.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 666,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 533,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

