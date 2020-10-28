Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AHACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 28th

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AHACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Alpha Healthcare Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

