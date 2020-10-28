Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $71.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,532.52. 62,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,461.79. The company has a market cap of $1,091.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.