Americana Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,300 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 704,961 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 183,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 1,211,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,827,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

