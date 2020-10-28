Americana Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,122. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

