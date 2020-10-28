Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.04.

AMKR opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $130,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

