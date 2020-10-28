Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $46,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $315,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 6,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,053. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

