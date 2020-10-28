Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. SLM posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLM by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 591,493 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SLM by 1,285.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

