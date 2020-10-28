Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,853. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

