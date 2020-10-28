Athira Pharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 28th (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Athira Pharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ATHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

In other news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.