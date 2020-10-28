Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group’s third-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1% and 9.3%, respectively. The company is well poised to benefit from strength across its Gimatic business, product introductions and operational excellence initiatives. Also, its focus on lowering of debt level and rewarding shareholders handsomely is likely to work in its favor in the quarters ahead. However, it has been witnessing softness in automotive, industrial and aerospace end markets on account of low order intakes, mostly due to the coronavirus outbreak-related issues. Reduced aircraft utilization and lower component demand are likely to hurt its prospects. Due to uncertainties related to the pandemic, it refrained from providing guidance for 2020. In the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

NYSE:B traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.