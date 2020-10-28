Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.60 for the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BGFV traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,325. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

