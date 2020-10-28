BitCoen Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $45,326.35 and $107.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6,496% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001149 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.01026874 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000079 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13,145.92 or 0.99482997 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.