Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 2% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $2,088.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,214.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.02928625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.57 or 0.02070289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00422711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00962454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00039953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00444138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,443,556 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,597 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Exrates, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.