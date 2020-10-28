BLOCKv Trading Down 19.9% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $751,570.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00031869 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.03 or 0.04109435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00250345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

