BMO Capital Markets Trims Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Target Price to $29.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.56% from the company’s previous close.

MLFNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

