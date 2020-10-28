Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

